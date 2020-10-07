A young farmer by name Samuel Okyere is alleged to have invoked curses on his ex-girlfriend for refusing to accept his marriage proposal.

Mr Okyere is a young farmer in his late 30s and resides at Techiman in the Buno East region.

The young woman, who gave her name only as Comfort, is also a 26-year-old hairdresser and lives at Kwabenya, a suburb of Accra.

Comfort, narrating the incident on the Mid-morning show on Asempa 94.7 FM, dubbed ‘Tokurokitewaa, said she met the young man in a bus on her way to Kumasi.

She said, after they departed to their various destinations, he called to propose love to her after engaging in a long conversation which she accepted.

According to her, their relationship lasted for two years.

She said she traveled to visit him at Techiman and he also came to visit her in Accra to spend some time together.

“He sends to me foodstuff such as one bag of tubers of yam, six cups of rice, beans and an amount of 50 cedis as housekeeping money usually every two months,” she said.

Throughout their relationship comfort said her lover threatened to curse her at every little misunderstanding between them.

She said after years of observation she realised she could not continue to be with him because of his choice of words when he is angry which is full of invocation of curses.

Mr Okyere, upon hearing this news, decided to visit two rivers in his area (Techiman) to invoke curses on her lover for eating her tubers of yam after which he refused to marry him.