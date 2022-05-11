The young man who works at a washing Bay in the Ashanti Regional Kumasi is talk of town.

According to reports, a businessman went to wash his car and left his bag containing $4000 and GH¢25,000.

The young man saw it, kept it overnight and returned it to the owner the next day.

When the owner received his bag, everything was intact.

He blessed him, spoke to his colleagues about Jesus Christ and rewarded the young man generously.

In a video that has since gone viral on Facebook, the man is seen spraying money on the young man.

