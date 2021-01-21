A 24-year-old unemployed, Bright Ofori, has been arrested after he allegedly clubbed to death 35- year-old Muniru Mohammed Haddi at Assin Awisem in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region over a GH¢10.00 dispute.

Information gathered indicated that the suspect bought coconut from the deceased following which an argument ensued between them over GH¢10.00 change.

The Chief Prosecutor at Twifo Ati-Morkwa District Magistrate Court, Detective Inspector Joshua Kusah, explained to Kasapa FM news’ Yaw Boagyan that on Saturday 16th January 2021, Assin Awisem Police received a report that the accused person had hit his friend with a stick at about 6:30pm when a dispute ensued between them.

The Police team quickly rushed to the scene and conveyed the deceased to Assin Awisem Health centre for treatment and was later transferred to St. Francis Xavier Hospital (Assin Fosu) and finally referred to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, but unfortunately, he passed away the following day.

The body is currently at the Twifu Praso Mortuary for post mortem, whilst the accused person is currently at Twifo Praso police custody and will be arraigned on the 10th February 2021.