It was an interesting spectacle to behold on Monday, May 27, 2024, at the 8th Ghana CEOs Summit in Accra, Ghana following developments as the event was ongoing.

Organisers had arranged for the two main Presidential contenders for the 2024 polls, Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former President and flagbearer of the main opposition party NDC, John Dramani Mahama to speak.

In view of his official trip to Canada and the USA, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia could not make a live appearance but opted to participate in the event through Zoom in view of its significance.

Unknown that Vice President Bawumia was monitoring his presentation, former President Mahaha started on a spirited note, thinking he was the sole speaker.

In a sudden twist to happenings, the host Jerry Adjorlolo read a text message from the Vice President indicating that he has listened to former President Mahama and he is prepared to respond to him.

Mr Mahama’s mood immediately switched, and he started to fumble over what was not immediately known.

The message sent by Vice President Bawumia read as:

“Jerry, please let the moderator know I have been listening from the beginning, and I’ve heard the entire submission of my brother, former President Mahama. I am poised and ready to respond to him boot for boot and ask that he sits and listens to my submission like I have done for him,”

In the ensuing melee, it was as if Mr Mahama was terrified to learn that his contender in the 2024 polls Dr Bawumia was listening to him and feared that he could be fact-checked. Immediately after the message was read, Mr Mahama’s Hugh tempo presentation changed, and he started fumbling.