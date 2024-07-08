Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama reacted to the recent protests by Kenyan youth, drawing attention to the urgent need for responsive leadership as Ghana approaches its December 7 general elections.

In a recent encounter with the media at the Kempinski Hotel on Sunday, July 7th, Mahama emphasized the significance of the protests in Kenya, stating, “I don’t think we have to wait for the backlash to do the things we want to do. We have to act. The Kenyan youth have sent a signal that they will push back if the leaders don’t do the right thing. It will not be business as usual.”

He also highlighted the importance of cutting out waste and promoting modesty within the public sector.

“We will cut out waste and look at how the public sector behaves in terms of modesty. They have to serve, and must change their attitudes,” Mahama asserted.

Meanwhile, he stressed that appointees in his government would be held to higher standards of service, ensuring that their actions positively impact the lives of young people.

Mahama further outlined his commitment to ethical governance, stating, “People we appoint are modest and do things that will make the lives of our young people better. We will hold them to higher criteria in service. If you agree to serve, you must, and not have other business. And you must not buy a state asset. No one serving in my government will buy a state asset, not even vehicles, cars, and lands among others.”

