John Dramani Mahama, the torchbearer of the National Democratic Congres (NDC), has got social media talking after using the popular phrase ‘papa no’ in his recent political statement.

The term ‘papa no’ became popular after the verbal war between actress Tracey Boakye and singer Mzbel over a ‘sugar daddy’ they termed ‘papa no’.

A vile propaganda followed with some alleging that the ‘papa no’ referred to former President Mahama though actress Boakye and Mzbel have rubbished the claims.

It was, therefore, interesting when former President Mahama used the term when introducing the party’s parliamentary candidate during a courtesy call on the chiefs and people of Akroso-Asukawkaw.



Speaking in Twi, Mr Mahama said: “Woto ma papa no a, ewo se wo to ma oba no”. To wit, “if you vote for the man, vote for his child as well.”

Watch video below: