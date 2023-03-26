Many have been wondering what US rapper and actor, Ludacris is doing in Ghana since social media became awash with his videos during the week.

The ‘Fast and Furious’ actor has waded in to end the pondering.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Ludacris wrote “Working on something big”.

The post was accompanied by a video that captures the rapper hanging out with Nigerian musician Patoranking.

In the visual, Ludacris confesses that he feels at home anytime he visits Ghana, Gabon and Nigeria.

When it came to the non-stop debate about who has the best Jollof rice, the rapper left it for Patoranking to settle it.

On Tuesday, Ludacris was reported to be in Ghana working on new music.

In a video on social media, the American hip-hop artiste was seen in an apartment eating a plate of Jollof rice, a local delicacy.

The visual posted on the ‘Countryside’ crooner’s Instagram stories was captioned “Guess who linked up after 11 years @ludacris?”

In another muted footage, the duo is seen bopping to a song.

Sources say the American rapper is currently working with various producers and musicians in the country to complete his Afrobeats album.