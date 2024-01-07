A 10-year-old missing boy who was found on a bus from Bolgatanga enroute Accra has finally been reunited with his family, kind courtesy a report by Adom News.

Philemon Lakalayi Yakubu was discovered unaccompanied by the police during a patrol team search on the bus on December 28, 2023.

He appeared incoherent during interrogations and was handed over to the Nsawam Social Welfare Office, where he has since been staying.

The only information he volunteered was that he was in class 3 and his parents are farmers, as well as a name of his teacher.

Following series of reports by Adom News, the child was recognized by a former headteacher who notified the extended family in Nangode, Bolga and Tema Newtown.

The relatives, after positively identified the boy, were reunited with him.



