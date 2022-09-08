The newly built Lordina Foundation Maternity and Children’s ward at the Bole District Hospital in the Savannah Region has started receiving patients.

This follows the provision of the required soft furnishings, additional medical accessories and supplies by former First Lady and President of the foundation, Mrs Lordina Mahama.

Mr and Mrs Mahama inaugurated the 45-bed facility in July 2022, as part of their 30th marriage anniversary.

The 865sqm Lordina Foundation Maternity and Children’s Ward has a total of 45 beds, 10 baby cots, five weighing scales with height measurements, a Kangaroo Mother and Child Care Centre, a Delivery Room with two delivery beds, and a Recovery Ward.

Former President Mahama, speaking at the inaugural ceremony, noted there is also “a Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit with three incubators, five phototherapy units and a baby weighing scale… we also have a theatre space with two theatre beds, theatre light and stool.

“We have also provided rooms for Sterilisation, Examinations, Doctors’ consulting room, Nurses’ workstations, and a Linen Room.”