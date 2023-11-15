Longrich International Ghana, in a compassionate response to the challenging situation faced by flood victims in the Volta region, has generously donated numerous relief items to those severely affected in Mepe and surrounding areas.

These communities bore the brunt of the flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo dam.

The substantial donation from Longrich, a prominent consumer product manufacturing conglomerate, in collaboration with its Ghanaian business partners, constitutes one of the most substantial aid contributions to the affected victims.

The donation encompasses essential food and non-food supplies designed to address the immediate needs of those impacted by the disaster.

Included in the relief package are bags of rice, boxes of cooking oil, packs of bottled water, toiletries, detergents, mosquito repellents, and an impressive quantity of 3,000 packs of Longrich’s Superklean sanitary pads and panty liners.

The total value of these contributions exceeds GH₵ 100,000.

Mr. Divid Dai, the Country Manager of Longrich, emphasized that this gesture aligns with the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, aiming to enhance the well-being of the underprivileged in society.

He assured the affected communities of Longrich’s ongoing support, responding to their calls for assistance.

Mr. Dai also shared the company’s plans to establish a production plant in Ghana, following the successful opening of a multimillion-dollar production factory in Nigeria, which has generated numerous employment opportunities.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the victims, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, the hardest-hit zone, acknowledged the timely and substantial assistance provided by Longrich.

He highlighted the devastating impact of the flooding on the livelihoods of the affected people, emphasizing the significant hope such donations bring to those recovering from the traumatic experience.

Addressing Longrich’s intention to build a production plant in Ghana, Mr. Ablakwa noted the readiness of the local community to provide land for the proposed factory project, anticipating the positive socio-economic benefits it could bring.

As part of the presentation, Longrich Ghana’s staff and business partners distributed sanitary items to the victims, particularly focusing on the needs of women.

Noteworthy contributors to the donation include Mrs. Sylvia Adjoa Lawson, Mrs. Lucy Mathias, Eugenia Huni Antwi, Nana Poku, Gifty Essel Cobbah, Stella Dzikunu, and Star Directors Nick Owusu and Kennedy Amoako.

The devastating floods have displaced over 26,000 people, with North Tongu alone recording 12,633 displaced individuals seeking refuge in tents and school buildings across 21 camps.

Below are some more photos of the donation: