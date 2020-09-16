The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged to pay each domestic player at least GH¢ 1,500.00 under its next government.

The NDC, at the launch of its manifesto, disclosed that it will establish a Sports Fund, which will support several sporting activities in the country.

The Communications Director of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, an interview with Kumasi FM said the Sports Fund will also cater for the wages of domestic league players.

“The NDC will establish the sports development fund. Government will furnish the account with enough money and also generate some from cooperate bodies,” he said.

“Every club that plays in the premier league will be supported with funds to settle player salaries, an average money of GHC 1,500 will be paid to each player.

“Every club that qualifies to play in the CAF Inter-clubs competition will also be supported. The inter-colleges games will also be supported financially with this fund.

“However, clubs that transfer players abroad will give a percentage of the money they earn into the sports fund,” he added.