President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to present the 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament.

This sessional address is pursuant to Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

The President was to appear on February 28 but was rescheduled to today, March 8.

President Akufo-Addo will be expected to present his plans for the next two years of his administration.

This includes government programmes and what strategies the government intends to implement, how to achieve them, and how to rally the people of Ghana towards accelerated national development and progress, among others.

