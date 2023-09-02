Liverpool have signed midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in a deal worth about £34.3m (40m euros).

The 21-year-old Netherlands international has joined the Reds on a five-year contract.

Gravenberch has left Bayern having only signed for the club from Ajax last year for an initial £15.8m (18.5m euros).

“I’m very happy that the deal is done and I’m finally here. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Gravenberch told Liverpool’s website.

“Now we start fresh again, a new start, and I’m going to give my all for this club. [My ambitions are] to win prizes. To win prizes, play a lot and show them who we are and who I am.”

Gravenberch, who has taken the number 38 shirt, is a player Liverpool have tracked for several seasons and the Reds see him as someone who can play in a number of different roles and systems in midfield.

It is unlikely the deal was completed in time for Gravenberch to feature in the visit of Aston Villa on Sunday so, with the forthcoming international break, he could make his debut away to Wolves on 16 September.

He joins fellow midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in being signed by Liverpool this summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Gravenberch is “an exceptional talent” and a great “fit” alongside the midfielders the club have already signed this summer.

“Ryan knows he has to improve things but he’s 21, it would be crazy if not. But he is super-talented, he can drive the ball, he can be a box-to-box threat,” said Klopp.

“He has a good eye for a pass and a good pass. I said before, we have a big challenge to reinvent pretty much one of the most successful midfields this club ever had, and I really like it.

“When I look now at the team, it’s a good football team, honestly.”

The Anfield side have refreshed their midfield with the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers being followed by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leaving the club to go to Saudi Arabian sides.

Gravenberch came through the Ajax academy and made his debut for the club in September 2018 against PSV Eindhoven.

In all, the box-to-box midfielder played 103 matches for the Dutch club, scoring 12 goals, before joining Bayern.

Last season, he started just three games in his 24 Bundesliga outings for Bayern and made his one appearance this season as a late substitute in a 3-1 win against Augsburg on Sunday.