The 2020 campaign manager of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Joshua Alabi, has visited some centres in the Greater Accra Region as part of the ongoing limited registration exercise.

The visit started at 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

Prof Alabi visited various constituencies, including Okaikoi North, Okaikoi Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso West Wuogon, and Klottey Koley.

The purpose of the tour was to monitor the exercise, which commenced on September 12 and ends on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Prof Alabi was accompanied by the Greater Accra Regional NDC Vice Chairman, William Vinyo.

