Ahead of the commencement of the ‘double-track’ academic calendar for Universities, students of the University of Ghana, Legon, have staged a protest.

“Enough is Enough,” the students are heard chanting in protest to the unusual arrangement expected to begin mid-January.

Per the new arrangement, freshmen and final year students will go to school for nine weeks, starting mid-January 2021 whilst level 200 and 300 will go between April and June.

This, the students claim is proof “management clearly doesn’t care about our opinions”, adding the scheme is questionable since they do not know what it entails considering the workload which they think could affect their academic performance.

The protest currently ongoing at the main entrance of the establishment has seen the students don their red attires as they frolic in and about the campuses.

They students who claim they are old enough to observe social distancing in lecture halls have thrown health protocols to the wind in the hot protest.

The students are backing their demonstration with a social media rant to attract the attention of government on their displeasure.