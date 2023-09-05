The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) on Monday commenced payments to beneficiaries under its Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme.

In a press release, the Ministry said both the 85th and 86th cycles of the programme will be jointly paid to beneficiaries.

“As a result of the joint payment, households with one eligible member will receive GH¢256.00; two eligible member households will receive GH¢304.00.

“Three eligible member households will receive GH¢352.00, and a household with four or more eligible members will receive GH¢424 00,” the release read in parts.

Introduced in 2008, LEAP is a cash transfer programme for people in extreme poverty that is aimed at reducing poverty by increasing and smoothing consumption and promoting access to services and opportunities among the extremely poor and vulnerable.

