Actor Lawyer Nti of Kejetia fame says he took a break from acting for his fans to miss him. However, he is back on the scene after taking the counsel of Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx Entertainment to take some time off.

For those who have missed his comic roles, Lawyer Nti is set to split their ribs in the new series, “Prophet Baddo” by Lynx TV.

He made this revelation yesterday at the launch of “Prophet Baddo” by Lynx TV at Achimota – Abofu.

“We had a meeting and Richie told me to stop acting for Ghanaians to miss me while we prepare to bring out our new television series ‘Prophet Baddo’. I can say that the strategy worked because Ghanaians wanted to find out where I have been to.

“Now that the new series is ready, I believe Ghanaians will know where I was,” he stated.

Talking about the new series, Lawyer Nti said he is hopeful the new TV series will get all the eyeballs because it is educative, informative, full of suspense and entertaining.

The four-part limited series, written by Richmond himself, tells the intense yet humorous story of a random gentleman turned prophet in an attempt to escape his woes.

‘Prophet Baddo’ features an exciting cast of seasoned actors, including Fiifi Coleman, Princess Nkrumah, Andy Tetteh, Andrew Tandoh, Henry Agbai, and many more.

The series is set to premiere exclusively at the Silverbird Cinemas today, June 21 and followed by a screening at the Golden Eagle Cinema in Kumasi on Thursday, July 22.

It will then be available on the Lynx TV platforms from July 23. ‘Prophet Baddo’ is a Tigon Creative Studios production, an affiliate company of Lynx TV and Lynx Entertainment.