Lawyer Kwame Gyan is famous for his works as a legal practitioner in most of Ghana’s courts where he’s mostly advocated as a land law specialist.

Little is however known of his beautiful wife, Nana Pokua Gyan.

On her birthday, however, Mr Gyan has granted Adomonline.com the rare and exclusive opportunity to let the public in on the stunning beauty of his wife through these attached photos.

Mrs Nana Pokua Gyan is the Chief Executive Officer of MJ Comet Foundation.

A message from the Lawyer Kwame Gyan accompanying the photo read:

Happy birthday from your husband, Lawyer Kwame Gyan and the entire Family. May the Good Lord continue to keep you and bless you with good health and long life. We love you.

We, the Adom brands of the Multimedia Group, wish Mrs. Gyan a special Happy Birthday too.