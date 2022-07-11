A woman has been put in a wheelchair after holding in farts around her boyfriend.

The influencer, Vitoria De Felice Moraes, posted photo of herself being pushed through an airport in a wheelchair.

Viih had been visiting Portugal for the Rock in Rio Lisboa 2022 music festival with her reality-star boyfriend Eliezer when she revealed that she’d been suffering from agonising abdominal pain.

The 21-year-old online star, widely known as Viih Tube, later told followers her “unbearable pain” was caused by trapped wind.

Brazilian Viih shared her story on social media while making reference to Pocah, a Brazillian singer who made news headlines earlier this year when she was hospitalized for holding fart.

Viih wrote: “Like mother, like daughter. And I, at the airport, started to feel unbearable pain and I was even put in a wheelchair and it turned out to be gas.

“I understand you, mummy Pocah.”

Pocha replied, writing: “Get well, my daughter. Farting is serious!”