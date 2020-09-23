Sometimes is a challenge to understand what will boost up their confidence and make them merry but a sincere compliment can brighten their day.

So, if you are competitive and you want to find many ways to please your man, then take it from the guys themselves.

Here are 6 great compliments men love to hear

“You look amazing!”

about:blank

A little appreciation about his visible changes like his abs or his new hairstyle will make him feel cared for and loved.

You probably underestimated the time he allotted to his perfectly lined shave, haircut, and spa every month. He probably looks himself in the mirror more than you do.

“I will always have your back, no matter what”

Sometimes, all he needs is a steady hand to hold on to when he is faltering. Even though men are expected to be the strong pillars of support, it is very important to let them know that no matter what, you will always be the one standing beside them.

“I believe in your dreams”

It is sometimes difficult to understand what goes on in the secretive mind of a man who does not share much of his thoughts. A little pat on his shoulders and the assurance that you trust him and the plans he has for you both will get him smiling in no time.

“I love you just the way you are”

It is not always easy to accept someone as they are. Yes, he is not perfect, he has flaws and so do you.

Acceptance is key to a happy relationship.

Tell him he is what you needed to be happy and that you adore him and fell in love with what he is.

“You are my favourite super chef”

Men who cook often take a lot of effort just to make sure you love what you eat.

Applaud him for his Master Chef-winning recipe.

“I trust you”

Trust is the foundation of any relationship. Tell him you trust his values and choices in life. Compliment him on his judgment and decision-making abilities. Make him aware that you look up to him for sound advice on anything concerning your life or relationship.