The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, says it is not happy with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to ease restrictions in Ghana amid the soaring coronavirus cases.

The Association, ahead of the easing of restrictions, advised President Akufo-Addo to make adequate provisions for Covid-19 testing services in the country.

They demanded that medical laboratories should be built across the country to provide routine testing with the use of real time Polymerase Chain Reaction testing and Rapid Diagnostics Test Kits.

“We are not happy with the easing of restrictions because already we have higher cases and it will continue to soar once we have eased the restrictions and there will be pressure on our health facilities,” he said.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, spokesperson for the Association, Dr Dennis Adu Gyasi, warned they may be forced to lay down their tools since their demands were not met prior to the easing of restrictions.

“We needed our labs to be upgraded to bio-safety environment since we still run other tests amid the pandemic and you will never know when you can be exposed to infected samples.

“We will be forced to stay off if our labs are contaminated and exposed since we cannot risk our lives,” he fumed.