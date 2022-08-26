SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 3 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 26 to Monday 29 August 2022.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture arrives at the end of the round and sees Valencia welcome Atletico Madrid to Estadio de Mestalla on the evening of Monday 29 August.

Valencia have Gennaro Gattuso at the helm and the Italian will be eager to lock horns with counterpart Diego Smeone, who was a similarly bullish midfielder in his playing career.

“Of course I greatly respect Atletico and their manager – he has been at the club for a long time and achieved a great success,” said Gattuso. “But we must leave our respect when we walk out onto the field and look to play as equals. The three points can be ours, especially at home.”

The round opens on Friday with Giron and Real Betis at home to Celta Vigo and Osasuna respectively, while Saturday’s key game see Real Sociedad head to Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero to take on Elche. La Real are hoping winger Takefusa Kubo continues the excellent form he has shown early in the season.

“Kubo is a great player and he has a lot of talent and quality. It’s as if he’s been with us for three years. Debut, goal and work. That is what he has shown,” said manager Imanol Alguacil. “I like both the inside and the top. He adapts to everything and is a great player. He can show a lot at Real.”

Sunday features heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid in action. Barcelona will welcome Real Valladolid to Camp Nou for the early-evening clash, while Real face Espanyol away from home in the late kick-off.

Barca’s controversial but effective work in the transfer market has raised expectations that they will compete for the title this season, and manager Xavi has embraced that: “I love high expectations and pressure. I don’t want to look for excuses. The main goal is to win titles. The fight must continue.”

La Liga broadcast details, 26-29 August 2022

All times CAT

Friday 26 August

20:00: Girona v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Betis v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 27 August

17:30: Elche v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Rayo Vallecano v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Almeria v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

Sunday 28 August

17:30: Getafe v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

19:30: Barcelona v Real Valladolid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Espanyol v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 29 August