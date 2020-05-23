La Liga can resume from June 8, says Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

The league’s president, Javier Tebas, said he had hoped Spain’s top flight would restart on June 12, although La Liga is yet to confirm a restart date.

La Liga players started training in groups of no more than 10 at the start of the week.

“Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone. The time has come to bring back many day-to-day activities.

“From June 8, La Liga will be back,” Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

The Spanish second division is also set to resume at the same time as the top flight.

“We are very pleased with the decision,” said Mr Tebas. “It is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches, National Sports Council and agents.

“But we cannot lower our guard, it is important to follow health regulations and ensure the pandemic doesn’t come back,” he added.