As Valentine’s Day approaches, Adom 106.3 FM has announced the launch of its special promotion titled Kyerɛ wo dɔ with the theme Ɔdɔ ahyɛaseɛ which loosely translates as ‘the beginning of love’.

The initiative aims to celebrate love by inviting listeners to share their unique love stories with the world, specifically about how they met their partners.

By participating in the campaign, listeners will stand a chance of winning many prizes with a select group of couples to be celebrated at a special event on Valentine’s Day.

“Fourteen unique stories with the most engagements through ‘likes,’ ‘shares,’ and ‘comments’ will be shortlisted for a special grand celebration on Valentine’s Day,” said Adom FM’s Programmes Manager, Joshua Tigo.

To participate, one needs to capture their story in a brief voice note or video and share it via WhatsApp to 054 010 6467.

Participants also have the option of uploading their voice or video recordings on their personal Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok pages and tagging Adom1063fm with the hashtag #KyereWoDo.

This opportunity promises to be a memorable experience for participants as they share their love stories with a wider audience.

Adom FM encourages everyone not to let this chance pass by and to join in the excitement of celebrating love.

The Kyere Wo Do Valentine promotion Ɔdɔ ahyɛaseɛ is proudly brought to you by Adom 106.3 FM, a station committed to spreading love and joy this Valentine’s season.