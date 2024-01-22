The Ghanaian music influence was strongly felt in newly-released British science fiction drama, The Kitchen on Netflix.

The movie is about residents in a community who refused to abandon their homes despite plot by the government to eliminate all social housing in London.

As the protagonists navigate their way in the corrupt system, they entertain themselves with popular songs by veteran Ghanaian highlife artistes.

In one of the scene in the movie, a character is seen inserting a vinyl disk into a record player and the sweet melodies that echoed is of Alhaji K Frimpong’s 2010 banger, Kyɛnkyɛn bi adi m’awu

In another scene, “Odo Ndwom”, a decade-old feature by hiplife legends Kofi Nti, Ofori Amponsah and Barosky was played in the background.

The infusion of the highlife songs into the classic British film has excited Ghanaians and reaffirmed the influence Ghanaian indigenous music has across the globe.