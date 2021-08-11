Private legal practitioner, Professor Kwaku Azar, has paid tribute to late Supreme Court Justice, Samuel Kofi Marfu-Sau, who passed on on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.



Kwaku Azar, as he is known variously, in a social media post, revealed an email he received from the late Justice, commending him for his fight for reforms in the legal education system in the country.



In the said letter, Justice Marful-Sau expressed disquiet about the state of the legal education system and urged him to keep fighting.



The mail as shared by Kwaku Azar read:



“It is now clear that we need to critically review the components of legal education in Ghana. Things are not adding up. Thanks for your advocacy. One day the reforms will happen. I am doing well. Wish you well. Greetings, Marful-Sau.”



He commended Justice Marful-Sau for his contribution to Ghana’s legal system and promised to keep up the struggle for reform.



“Sammy, you did what you could within your powers and in your own style. It is unfortunate that you were not around to see the reforms but we will soldier on.



“Your Civil Procedure book will one day be used by first or second-year law students at the universities.



“Rest In Peace, His Lordship,” he tweeted.



Justice Marfu-Saul died on Monday after a short illness.