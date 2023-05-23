The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is engaged in vote buying at the ongoing Kumawu by-election.

Mustapha Gbande says that although the electoral area has been a traditional stronghold of the governing party, it has barely experienced any developmental project.

As a result, the NPP has made vote buying their go-to approach since they have nothing to show for their prolonged years of being in power.

According to him, the party knew beforehand that they were heading into the by-election with a bad fate.

“We’re dealing with a traditional NPP stronghold. But if you look at the antecedent of developments, in terms of government interventions, the NPP today led by Nana Akufo-Addo has nothing to show in that constituency.

“You’re dealing with a government that’s coming into a by-election at its stronghold with a bad fate. They’re not thinking about development.

“They keep on with their sloganeering approach and engaged in vote buying. They are sharing money. They are engaged in vote buying and sharing of goodies,” he said on JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday.

Mr Gbande alleged that the Chief of Staff, the Regional Chairman of the party, some appointees, and others have trooped in to influence vote outcome by sharing monies.

He added that this has become their resort due to fear of losing the seat.

Meanwhile, the politician has expressed optimism about the chances of the opposition NDC snatching the seat from the NPP.

This, he said is underpinned by what the NDC has achieved in the constituency, adding that the party has goodwill.

The Kumawu by-election is currently ongoing in the Ashanti Region. Gunning for the seat are the NDC, NPP, and two independent candidates.

Although known to be a powerhouse of the NPP during elections, statistics show that although the party keeps winning, the vote figures are steadily reducing.

However, both caucuses would like to claim victory in this one to strengthen their support in the currently hung parliament.

