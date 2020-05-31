Legendary Samuel Osei Kuffour has applauded the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the good work done so far.

Samuel Osei Kuffour in a conversation with Joy Sports’ Nathaniel Attoh

“Kurt Okraku and his team are so far doing amazing,” the former Normalisation Committee member told Joy FM.

READ ALSO

“I can’t judge him now but will have to wait till after the season or after tournaments.

“They’ve been in charge for just a short time, and so far, so good,” he said.

Describing the last two years, he said Ghana football has had a torrid time, but expressed hope that with all hands on deck, things will get better.

“It’s not been easy for everyone involved. But we just need to be united, and things will be fine,” he added.

Football in the country has come to a standstill following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.