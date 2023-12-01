Mohammed Kudus’ stunning overhead kick goal against Brentford has been nominated for the Premier League Goal of The Month for November.

The 23-year-old scored a beautiful goal in West Ham United’s 3-2 defeat to the Bees at the start of the month at the London Stadium.

Kudus applied an audacious bicycle-kick finish to a cross from Michail Antonio to beat goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Your November GOTM nominees are here!



From acrobatic efforts to vicious volleys, who gets your vote for @premierleague x @Budweiser Goal of the Month❓ pic.twitter.com/2jks5yTukx — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) November 30, 2023

The Ghana international’s goal faces stiff competition from Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, who also scored from a fantastic overhead kick against Everton last week as the Red Devils secured a 3-0 win.

The other contenders are Raheem Sterling, Cameron Archer, Pablo Sarabia, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Simon Adingra and Michael Olise.

Kudus has now been involved in nine goals (seven goals and two assists) since joining West Ham from Ajax during the summer transfer window.

Having missed West Ham’s Europa League win against Backa Tapolo due to illness, Kudus is expected to be fit for their Premier League game against Jordan Ayew’s Crystal Palace on Sunday at the London Stadium.