Mohammed Kudus’ stunning free-kick has been nominated for Ajax’s best goal for the month of February.

The Ghana international scored in the 84th minute as the Dutch giants secured a 4-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie.

The 22-year-old then paid tribute to fellow countryman, Christian Atsu who was confirmed dead last week.

Atsu passed away after getting caught under rubble of a building that collapsed following series of earthquakes that rocked Turkey in early February.

The lifeless body of the former Chelsea winger was pulled from the rubble on Saturday, February 18.

Kudus, meanwhile, has been revived under interim manager, John Heitinga.

He has so far scored 13 goals in 26 games and registered three assists for Ajax.

Kudus has been linked to Manchester United and other European clubs following his impressive performance.

He was part of Black Stars’ squad that featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.