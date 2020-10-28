The Paramount Chief of Kpone and President of the Traditional Council, Nii Tetteh Otu II has broken his silence on reports of him snubbing President Akufo-Addo.

Nii Otu II, responding to the news of him snubbing the president said the narrative about the viral video is false and does not reflect the true state of events.

He said he could never and will not disrespect the President.

Rather, Nii Otu said he got agitated during the ceremony because one of his men tried to stop him from voicing out his pleas to the President, an act he said angered him, leading to him throwing his hands in dispair and not at the president as being circulated.

“I was throwing my hands because when I started telling the President what we wanted, one of the members in my team was pushing me to stop talking that is where I became agitated and started throwing my hands,” he told TV3, monitored by Adomonline.com.

President Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, cut the sod for the construction of a 40-bed hospital for the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, a project expected to be completed within 24 months.

The chief of Kpone, Nii Tetteh Otu II, who was the ceremony was later seen in a video that has since gone viral throwing his hands in, what appeared to be, anger, after the shortly after event.

It was later reported that his anger was because he wanted the hospital facility to be a storey building and not what he had seen it to be but those reports were later dismissed.

In spite of his denial, the chief has sent a message to all politicians seeking the people’s mandate.

“Anytime these politicians come here, I tell them; I said I want the work on the ground and not on paper. It is time Ghanaians ask politicians to do the right thing because we are going to vote for them,” he said.

Listen to audio below: