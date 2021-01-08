Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been drawn against Algerian outfit ES Setif in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off.

This comes after they were eliminated from the Caf Champions League after their second leg game against Al Hilal was called off due to the Covid-19 related issues.

The Porcupine Warriors managed to beat Mauritanian giants FC Nouadhibou in the CAF Champions League preliminary round but fell to a controversial 3-0 aggregate defeat at the hands of Sudanese side Al-Hilal.

The Ghana Premier League champions lost the first leg 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium in December and saw the second leg cancelled due to coronavirus issues.

It led to the eventual declaration of Al-Hilal as winners of the tie with a 2-0 scoreline. The decision is being contested by Johnson Kotoko.

The defeat has relegated the team to the CAF Confederation Cup where they have another opportunity to book a place in a continental showcase albeit a lower-tier competition.

CAF released the draw of the final qualification round on Friday and Kotoko was pitched against ES Setif.

The first leg will be played in Ghana on 14th February while the second leg will be played in Algeria on the 21st of February.

ES Sétif, on the other hand, advanced to this stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after getting a walkover against Chadian side Renaissance FC following their disqualification.

The winner will play in the group stage.

Kotoko meanwhile have arrived from Sudan today, Friday, January 8.