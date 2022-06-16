A 60-bed capacity hospital located at Konongo in the Asante Akim Central Municipality remains non-operational after completion in September 2021.

This is because work on a major access road to the facility has stalled as contractors have abandoned the site.

Residents are unhappy about the development and want the government to ensure the road is fixed to enable the hospital functions.

The one-kilometre un-asphalted road has been the bane of the operationalisation of this beautiful edifice.

This facility, when operational, will serve the people of Asante Akim Central Municipality and adjoining Districts.

Residents who are eager to access quality healthcare at the ultramodern facility are unhappy with the delay.

They want the government to immediately bring back the contractor to site to asphalt the road.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Robert Yaw Kwaakye, says the certificate for the road has been raised by the contractor awaiting approval.

According to the MCE, security at the facility is heightened to ensure health materials are not stolen before commissioning.

Mr Kwaakye claims staffing is not a challenge for the government in operationalizing the new facility.

Some food vendors in the area are upbeat about opportunities for business to boost the local economy.

