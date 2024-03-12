The Adentan High Court One has issued an arrest warrant for Kofi Dankwa Asante-Antwi.

Asante-Antwi is wanted by the Airport Police to aid in the investigation of a fraudulent cheque issue, with a face value of $80,000. All attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

The suspect is about 46 years old, stands five feet six inches tall, has a dark complexion, is bald, and is stoutly built. He hails from Akyem Moseaso in the Eastern Region.

His last known location was Imperial Grove, Cantonment, in Accra.

He is believed to be hiding in or around Imperial Grove Cantonment or the new site in Dodowa.

Anyone with information regarding Mr Asante-Antwi’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Airport District Police at the following telephone numbers: 0246428220, 0208381975, 0208712107.

Alternatively, they can reach out to the Emergency Command Centre at 191 (all networks) or 18555 (MTN and Vodafone networks), or report to the nearest police station.

ALSO READ: