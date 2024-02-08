Vice President of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil, has disclosed why Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia chose not to resign despite publicly expressing disagreements with some of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s major economic policies.

Mr. Bentil likened Bawumia’s stance to a marital relationship, suggesting that not all differences lead to dissolution.

He said Bawumia’s decision to remain in office doesn’t necessarily equate to condoning or being responsible for government failures.

Critics have consistently argued that, Dr. Bawumia should have stepped down if he disagreed with governmental policies, absolving himself from any associated failures.

But, Mr. Bentil’s has called for a fair evaluation of the Vice President’s work as head of the Economic Management Team.

He made this known in a Facebook post on February 7, 2024.

