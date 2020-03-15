Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
Some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have taken to social media to get management to postpone their Interim Assessments over concerns of COVID-19.

According to some of the students, it will only be right if the authorities of the school, in an attempt to curb the coronavirus, cancel their mid-semester exam.

Trending with the hashtag #cancelKNUSTmidsem, some of them said since Ghana reported two cases, they have been championing social distancing policy, hence the need to call off the exam.

Read some of their reactions below:

