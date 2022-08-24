As part of investigation into the rioting that occurred on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, the Police have arrested suspect Elivis Nsiah, a level-200 student for the offence of threat of death.

The suspect is alleged to have threatened to stab five students of the Continental Hall of the University and kill one other student of the same hall to pacify what he refers to as the gods.

The accused person was put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 30th August, 2022.

Meanwhile, investigation is still ongoing to get all others involved in the rioting arrested to face justice.

