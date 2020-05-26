Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wed six years ago and they have “forever to go,” wrote the mother-of-four on Instagram in an anniversary post.

“Until the end,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, alongside two throwback pics of the couple.

The KUWTK star also shared a couple of snapshots of her wedding day on her Instagram Stories with the same heartfelt caption.

The Kar-Jenner clan matriarch Kris Jenner also took to her Instagram to wish the couple a happy anniversary, “Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!! ❤️❤️ @kimkardashian #KanyeWest.”

As fans may recall, the two said “I Do” in a lavish wedding at the historic Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

The couple was joined by their closest family and friends as well as their eldest daughter, North West.

Since then, the two have proved time and time again that they’re head over heels for each other.

In a 2013 interview for BBC, Kanye gushed about Kim giving him “everything.” He said, “Family time—it’s what Kim gave me. She gave me everything. She gave me a family. She gave me a support system.”

The two have gone on to welcome three more children to their family: Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

Ahead of popping the big question to Kim, Kanye gushed about his future bride to be.

“I’m so happy to be with her, to live this life together, and—with our relationship with God—to be able to live forever in heaven together,” the 42-year-old 808’s & Heartbreak artist said. “And also to raise a strong family that communicates truth and beauty, and we have a good time while doing it by just being creative…I love that fact that God has put her in my life—every single day.”