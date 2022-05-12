Afropop musician KiDi has gifted some money to the taxi driver who went viral for returning a fishmonger’s ¢8,000 after it was left in his car.

KiDi gifted the taxi driver, identified as Kwesi Ackon, ¢5000 when they met at the studios of Okay FM.

The ‘Touch It’ hitmaker noted his donation was his way of appreciating the driver’s honesty adding that Mr Ackon can use the money to buy water.

The taxi driver went viral and won the hearts of many people earlier in the week after a video of him returning a fishmonger’s ¢8,000 was shared online.