Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed his wife and her cousins have recovered from the infectious coronavirus disease.

Though the legislator did not state their names, he said they are in the United States and doing well.

He disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Tuesday where he made a strong case for the use of herbal medicines in treating infected patients.

“We have to believe in ourselves and what we have. All my close associates who contracted coronavirus used local herbs for treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, he commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for his relentless efforts towards the fight against the deadly disease in Ghana.

“Ghana would have been in tatters if John Mahama was president in this Covid-19 period but Akufo-Addo has shown the difference,” he lauded.