Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has called on his colleagues in Parliament to let go on calls on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to honour his promise to sack Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking in an interview on Badwam on Adom TV, he said the economy is getting back on track, hence the Finance Minister should be allowed to work.

This comes after Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, renewed calls on President Akufo-Addo to honour his promise to them.

The Majority MPs became worried when Mr Ofori-Atta was retained in his position following recent ministerial shakeup that saw the President nominate seven persons for ministerial and deputy positions in his government.

But Hon. Annoh-Dompreh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, urged the NPP MPs to look at the bigger picture.

Though he respects the view of those calling for Mr Ofori-Atta to be sacked, he thinks they should reconsider their stands.

Hon. Annoh-Dompreh’s position seems to resonate with some Majority MPs who argue that the Finance Minister should be allowed to fix the problem they believe he has caused.

George Mireku Duker, MP for Tarkwa Nsuaem

Notable among them is MP for Tarkwa Nsuaem and a Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker.

Speaking extensively on this issue, the deputy minister called on other majority members not to forget the breaking the 8 agenda as their actions today will have an effect on the 2024 election.

Hon. Mireku Duker called for calm in the majority as leaders sit to find lasting solution to the issue.

“We are ready to break the 8 but we need unity among ourselves,” he added.