Afrobeats musician, Kelvyn Boy, says he cannot judge people of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.

According to him, some of them were born that way, hence he cannot criticise them.

Meanwhile, he said growing up, he was thought that it is a bad act and as a Christian, he still holds on to such views.

In an interview with Hitz FM’s Doreen Avio, the ‘Mia’ hitmaker said the LGBTQ+ practices should happen in private and out of public discussions.

We grew up being thought that is bad. It’s in the Bible… I’m a Christian I think it’s bad but it’s the same way they said weed is bad so why is that?

I won’t support that but I won’t stop someone from their feelings. They are human beings and be in their shoes, some were born like that. I won’t judge. It’s not something we should focus on. Its better it’s kept in private than fight.

I’ve not seen a dog doing something with another male dog in public, he said.

The LGBTQ+ community in Ghana had their head office folded up after it came into the public light that they had an official party to commence their activities in the country.

The closure of their office caused a stir on social media with several international communities voicing out on the matter.

Watch the video below: