Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan has assured family members of the 10-year-old-boy who was allegedly killed by two teenagers that the culprits will be punished

During a visit to commiserate with the grieving family, she urged parents to prioritise the welfare of their children and ensure they are living in accordance with morally acceptable behaviour.

Family members of the deceased have been appealing to the police to release the body for burial.

READ ALSO:

The spokesperson for the family Samed Akalilu said getting the body for burial is the only way they can quickly get some closure.

A planned burial on Tuesday could not happen as police said it was yet to complete its investigations.

The Regional Minister assured the family the body will be released for burial on Thursday.

According to the Police, the suspects – 16 and 18 years – confessed that a spiritualist whom they had discovered through national television agreed to help them become instant billionaires by demanding a human being and a sum of ¢5,000.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The two are scheduled to reappear before the court on April 20, 2021.

Investigators are also on a manhunt for the spiritualist who promised the duo riches in exchange for the body parts.