The High Court in Accra has dismissed an application for a judgment in default filed by National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, against Fix the Country convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

This is in relation to a defamation suit filed by the National Security Minister over comments made by the activist, alleging that the Minister attempted to bribe him to stop his activism.

Lawyers of the Minister had wanted the court to deliver a judgment in their favour as the defendant in the case Oliver Barker-Vormawor has not filed any defence to the suit.

In their application, they noted that, the failure to file the defence is evidence that Oliver Barker Vomawor has no defence to the defamation suit.

The NPP politician is seeking damages to the tune of 10 million Ghana Cedis and an apology from Olive Barker Vormawor for the alleged defamatory statements.

But in court on Thursday lawyers of Barker-Vormawor opposed the application for judgment in default of appearance, arguing that the application is not appropriate.

The court after questioning the defendant on whether he has a defence to the defamation case or not, asked Kan Dapaah’s lawyers to withdraw the application.

The judge then gave Barker-Vormawor two weeks to file his statement of defence.

The case has been adjourned to December 14.