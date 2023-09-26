The Minister of National Security, Kan Dapaah has sued the convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

This was after Mr. Barker-Vormawor claimed he was offered an enticing amount of $1 million and other juicy positions in 2021 to stop his activism against government.

The activist has promised to make public the evidence to back his claim.

But the National Security Minister has described the claim as false and an attempt to defame him.

Mr. Dapaah in his suit is among other things is asking the court to declare that the words uttered by Barker-Vormawor are defamatory.

He is also demanding the “recovery of the sum of ten million Ghana cedis (GH¢10,000,000.00) as General Damages including Aggravated and/or Exemplary Damages for Defamation for the words uttered by Defendant.”

Mr. Dapaah is also demanding an apology and retraction as well as “a perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant from repeating similar or other defamatory words against the Plaintiff.”