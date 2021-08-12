Three accused persons standing trial for the murder of social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka Macho, have made their third appearance at the Asokwa District Court.

Issaka Ibrahim, also known (Anyas), Fuseini Alhassan and Iddi Mohammed have been on remand after they made their maiden court appearance on July 2, 2020.

Suspects Ibrahim and Alhassan, both known New Patriotic Party Polling Station executives at Ejura have been without legal representation since their arrest on June 28, 2021.

Suspect Mohammed, alias Chuburos and an elder brother of the late activist, is the only person among the three to have a counsel, with Setutsinam Anaglate of Anaglate and Associates law firm representing him.

The court, presided by Her Worship Akua Adu Boahen, on July 22, 2021, remanded the accused persons for the second time in a month.

The prosecution, led by Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi, prayed the court to remand the accused persons into police custody to enable police to complete investigations into the murder of the late social media activist and a fashion designer by profession.

Family members, friends and well-wishers of the three accused persons filled the court to wait anxiously for their arrival.

Kaaka Macho died whilst on admission on 28th June 2021.

Police say unknown assailant(s) attacked his occipital area with clubs when he entered his Dagomba Line family house at Ejura on June 26, 2021.

Two people were killed whilst four others sustained gunshot wounds when the youth at Ejura protested over the murder of the activist.

A committee, set up to probe the Ejura disturbances that ensued following the murder of the social media activist, has since presented its recommendations to the government.

Though the government is yet to make the report public, Joynews understands the committee, chaired by an Appeals Court Judge, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, among other things, recommended the dismissal of the embattled Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura-Sekyeredumase, Salisu Mohammed Bamba with financial compensation for victims of the disturbances