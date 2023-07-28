The judge hearing the case involving GH¢1.2 million, allegedly stolen from customers’ accounts by a former staff of a major Ghanaian bank (name withheld) may be struck out.

This is the second time the judge, Ellen Ofei-Ayeh has issued a warning to strike out the case due to the prosecution’s failure to file disclosure for the trial’s commencement.

Since June 26, 2023, the prosecution has been unable to submit the required disclosures, citing the need to amend the charge sheet, provide brief facts, and seek advice from the Attorney-General’s (A-G) Department.

Following a two-week adjournment, the prosecution claimed not to have received any response from the A-G. As a result, the Accra Circuit Court has given the prosecution a final warning to file the necessary disclosures by August 3, 2023, or risk having the case struck out.

The judge emphasised ized that although some of the accused individuals were on bail, the first accused, Emmanuel Sakyi Afriyie was still in custody on remand, limiting his liberty.

The case has been adjourned to August 7, 2023.

Emmanuel Sakyi Afriyie, a 25-year-old has been charged alongside several others. They are facing charges that include forgery, falsification of accounts, stealing, and conspiracy to commit a crime. The other accused persons, except for Afriyie, have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been granted bail with specific conditions. Some of the co-accused are yet to be arrested.

