The High Court judge, who was involved in the Kennedy Agyapong contempt case, has been transferred to Ho in the Volta Region.

This comes after the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, ordered that the contempt case against Mr Agyapong be transferred to a different Judge on October 14, 2020.

According to the Court, Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni is prohibited from hearing the matter any further.

This was after lawyers for the Member of Parliament (MP) accused the judge of demonstrating hostility towards them.

The MP on September 18, filed for a review application at the Supreme Court to stop contempt proceedings against him and also quash the order of summons for him to appear before the court as the High Court had no jurisdiction to do so.

This follows a summon by the judge after the Assin Central MP allegedly went on live television to use unprintable words on the High Court judge.

Although Justice Wuni had argued that nothing barred him from proceeding with the case, lawyer for the Assin Central MP, Kwame Gyan accused Justice Wuni of committing a “plethora of infractions which if not checked and halted by the Supreme Court may lead to a travesty of justice. Some of these infractions are grave”.

The Supreme Court in its ruling insists Justice Wuni is prohibited from hearing the case.

The Court’s reasoning behind this judgement is expected to be out on October 20, 2020.