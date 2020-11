The host of Joy FM’s late afternoon show DriveTime, Lexis Bill, is officially off the single’s market!

The radio and television personality married his long time girlfriend, Esther Esime Siade, in a private ceremony on Thursday, November 19.

At the event was Joy Prime’s KMJ and Media General’s Giovanni Caleb.

The couple is set to have a church wedding on November 20.

MORE:

Check out photos from the ceremony below: