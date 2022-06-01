Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, whom he sued over claims of domestic abuse.

The jury has found Heard defamed her ex-husband in a 2018 Washington Post article in which she wrote about being “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The foreperson of the jury is now running through all of the form’s questions, and answering “yes” to each.

They include whether Heard’s op-ed was false, defamatory, and specifically referencing her relationship with Depp.

Statements about Depp were ‘false’

The jury has found that Heard’s statements about her marriage were “false” and conveyed “a defamatory implication” to people other than Depp.

They also found she acted with “actual malice”.

Shouts of ‘Johnny! Johnny!’

Outside the courtroom, there is celebration.

Fans of Johnny Depp shout his name as the jury reads their decision, siding with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

The jury has awarded Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages.

Meanwhile, The jury has found that Johnny Depp defamed Amber Heard – but it was through his attorney, Adam Waldman, and only in one of three counts.

She was awarded $2m in compensatory damages and nothing in punitive damages.

Amber Heard has released a statement:

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.

I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.

I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.

I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly”.

Shock for Amber Heard

Amber Heard looked stone-faced as she heard the jury’s verdict.

Though she was awarded $2m from Johnny Depp in compensatory damages, this will mean little now that she owes her ex-husband $15m in damages.

It’s a stunning loss – defying many legal experts’ predictions – made all the more surprising as it follows a resolute win for Heard in Depp’s case in London two years ago.

The jury has ruled that two of Heard’s defamation claims against Johnny Depp were not fully proven.

The jury cleared Depp of two allegations levelled by Heard, but did find in one case that he had defamed her.

A lawyer for Depp told the Daily Mail that Heard had committed a “hoax” when she called police to their apartment in May 2016.

The foreperson was asked if the jury believed this to be false.

“Yes,” she said, citing the jury’s unanimous opinion.

“Do you find that Ms Heard has proven by clear and convincing evidence that the statement was made by actual malice?” the judge asked.

“Yes.”

Depp was then ordered to pay $2m for the defamation.

What just happened?

In short: they both won, but Johnny Depp won more.